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Middle East conflict

Netanyahu’s office says Syria allowed Turkish troops onto airbase near Aleppo

Israel "will not tolerate threats to its security and would welcome a return to the status quo," the statement says

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. Syria has brought the security status quo with Israel to the brink of collapse by allowing the deployment of Turkish troops at an airbase near Aleppo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

"Israel and Syria agreed to a status quo in security matters, which Syria was on the verge of breaching by permitting Turkish troops to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo," the statement reads.

Israel "will not tolerate threats to its security and would welcome a return to the status quo," the premier’s office added.

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SyriaIsraelTurkey
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