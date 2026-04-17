Russia ranks 4th in EU gas import value share in February

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia ranked fourth in February after the United States, Norway, and Algeria in terms of share in the total value of gas imports into the European Union, accounting for 12.8% compared with 16.5% in January, according to data from Eurostat and TASS calculations.

In total, the EU purchased gas from Russia worth 753 mln euro in February, the lowest level since November 2020.

The United States ranked first with its LNG supplies, accounting for 30.5% and 1.8 bln euro. Norway came second with 17% and 1 bln euro, while Algeria ranked third with a 13.7% share and supplies to Europe worth 804 mln euro. The top five was rounded out by the United Kingdom, with a 6.3% share and 371 mln euro in supplies.

Overall, in January - February 2026, Russia’s share in EU gas imports stood at 15.3% (the third-largest among all suppliers), compared with 21.2% a year earlier. Total EU purchases of Russian gas in January - February fell by half to 1.7 bln euro. The United States remained the leading supplier to the EU with a 30.3% share, followed by Norway (18.6%), while Algeria ranked fourth (14.3%).

On the EU’s phase-out of Russian gas

On January 26, the Council of the European Union formally approved a full ban on Russian LNG supplies to the EU starting January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect as early as April 25, 2026, while short-term contracts for pipeline gas supplies must be completed by June 17, 2026. The regulation entered into force upon publication on February 2, 2026.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, given the EU’s intention to fully abandon Russian gas, Russia could itself initiate an early exit from the European market and redirect supplies to other, more interested buyers. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that Russian companies may soon redirect part of LNG supplies from Europe to friendly countries, including China, India, Thailand and Philippines, without waiting for further EU restrictions.

According to TASS calculations, in 2025 Russia ranked second after the United States in terms of the value of LNG imports by the EU, with a share of 16.1% (or 16.2% including both LNG and pipeline gas). In volume terms, Russia accounted for about 14% of LNG imports into the EU (12.1% of total gas supplies, including pipeline gas). Total Russian gas supplies to Europe last year amounted to 38 bln cubic meters, of which just over 20 bln cubic meters were LNG.