Russian stock market closes mixed

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.65% to 2,615.33 points at the close of the main trading session on Thursday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.15% to 1,104.09 points. The yuan edged up 0.4 kopecks to 10.95 rubles.

"The nature of trading remained essentially unchanged today - the MOEX Index maintained its sluggish, mixed trend above the 2,600-point mark. Volatility is decreasing, as is turnover," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Credit Bank of Moscow shares (+3.7%) rose today against a falling market, likely ahead of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 25 to discuss the acquisition of Far Eastern Bank," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, the top decliners were VK IPJSC shares (-2.3%), which underperformed the market, possibly in anticipation of the Q1 2026 IFRS financial results.

BCS World of Investments' Friday forecast for the MOEX Index is 2,575-2,655 points, with the dollar at 74-76 rubles and the yuan at 10.9-11.2 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,600-2,700 range on Friday. Their exchange rate forecasts are 74-76 rubles for the dollar, 87-89 rubles for the euro, and 10.8-11.3 rubles for the yuan.