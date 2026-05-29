Four EAEU leaders don’t want Armenia to leave association — Lukashenko

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that neither he nor the leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Sadyr Japarov, want Armenia to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"All of us stated: we don’t want Armenia to leave our Eurasian Union," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. "But if the people make this decision and agree to withdraw from the union they are a member of and join the European Union some time in the future, we cannot go against the will of the Armenian people."

In a joint statement after the EAEU summit in Astana, the Russian, Belarusian, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz leaders voices support for the idea of organizing a referendum in Armenia on either joining the European Union or remaining a member of the EAEU. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the statement has been handed over to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.