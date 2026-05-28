EU to continue demanding ceasefire in Ukraine as condition for talks — Kallas

NICOSIA, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union will continue to demand a ceasefire in Ukraine as a precondition for negotiations with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The EU believes that "an unconditional ceasefire is a prerequisite for any kind of peace negotiations," Kallas noted. According to her, Russia must also cease certain "sabotage operations, cyber-attacks, election interference" and "airspace violations across Europe."

The head of the European diplomatic service believes that "limiting Ukraine's military while Russia rearms" would "directly threaten European security," and therefore "if there are gaps for Ukraine's army, there must be also limitations for Russia's."

In her view, "any peace agreement" must include recognition of Ukraine's right "to choose its own alliances."