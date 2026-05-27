Direct flights to Tanzania will provisionally start on July 2

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, sent an authorization to Air Tanzania for making flights over the route of Dar es Salaam - Moscow, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"Rosaviatsiya received an application of the Tanzanian national air carrier, Air Tanzania to make flights on the route of Dar es Salaam - Moscow. The issue was promptly considered and the authorization for flights was already sent to the airline. Air Tanzania did not make flights to Russia before," the minister said.

"Provisionally, direct flights en route Dar es Salaam - Moscow (Vnukovo) - Zanzibar will begin on July 2 with the frequency of three times per week on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft," Nikitin added.