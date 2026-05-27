Impossible to discuss Europe's future architecture without Europeans — Kremlin

ASTANA, May 27. /TASS/. The future architecture of Europe will have to be discussed, and it is impossible to do so without Europeans, but the current talks are pointless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"We take everything seriously. One way or another, we will have to discuss the future architecture of Europe. It is impossible to do this without the participation of Europeans. Therefore, negotiations will be necessary one way or another," Peskov said.

He added that "Russia is open, and President Putin is open to these negotiations, but the Europeans have just begun to warm up to the idea."

"We’ll see. Because these discussions about negotiations are quite pointless for now. And their actual efforts are aimed at continuing to pressure the Ukrainians to keep fighting and not reach any agreements with anyone. That’s the reality," the Kremlin spokesman noted.