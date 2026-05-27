IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman comments on Armenia’s EAEU-EU dilemma, gas deals

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Armenia’s integration into the European Union is incompatible with the country’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that Armenia’s gas supply agreements with Russian gas giant Gazprom were a commercial matter.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan

Special personal relations between the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, allow them to discuss all pressing issues: "They maintain a special personal relationship that make it possible to discuss even the most pressing issues related to both bilateral relations and the international agenda in a rather constructive, meaningful and open manner."

The article that Putin wrote ahead of his visit to Kazakhstan was published in two languages: "As we’ve seen, it’s made the rounds in Astana."

Armenia torn between EAEU, EU

The upcoming EAEU meetings will have a difficult agenda due to the situation surrounding Armenia: "Apart from integration issues, as you know, there is also a difficult situation with Armenia."

Armenia can’t be part of both the EU and the EAEU: "Armenia has set a course towards integration with other associations, and these are conflicting processes."

Armenia has actually written its EU ambitions into law: "Armenia has passed a law that actually legally binds the government and all government agencies to focus on EU integration."

Becoming an EU member doesn’t happen overnight: "Looking at Turkey, I can clearly see that it has been kept on the hook for decades, but hasn’t moved any closer."

Armenia receives clear benefits from EAEU membership, but if Armenians believe being part of the EU will be better for their country, that's their decision: "It’s not for us to judge what benefits Armenia could get from European integration but we can point to the benefits Armenia gets from EAEU membership. Basically, the EAEU means a steady annual growth of several percentage points and an increase in the country’s GDP. Will the EU ensure the same? Well, perhaps, it is up to the Armenians to decide, not us."

No one is going to try to pressure Armenia to stay in the EAEU: "But of course, some clarifications will be needed."

Armenia’s actions should not harm integration processes between EAEU nations: "The main thing for us is to make sure that one country's actions don’t harm our integration, because integration is more important for us."

It would be incorrect to say that the upcoming summit will decide Armenia’s fate: "Armenia remains part of the EAEU, and it will take part in the event, albeit at the working level, because all top officials are now focused on the country’s election campaign, that’s clear."

A meeting between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is not currently on the agenda: "They communicated recently. There are no such plans at this point."

Gas supply agreements with Armenia

The Kremlin spokesman said questions about the potential termination of gas supply agreements with Armenia should be redirected to Gazprom: "I know nothing of termination plans."

Gas deals between Armenia and Gazprom are a commercial matter: "They include a discounted price, which can go either up or down as it is subject to revision. It’s up to the corporations to raise the issue."

Russia helps Armenia by offering gas supply discounts: "The discounts the Armenians get are always offered at someone else's expense; they don’t come out of nowhere. This is at Russia’s expense. This is indeed our contribution to Armenia’s development." "Armenia is our fraternal country, and it will remain like that. However, this is done at our expense, let’s be clear. This is the way we provide assistance to Armenia."