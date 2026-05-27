Armenian Foreign Ministry notified by Russia on potential termination of gas deal — MFA

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has received a notification from Russia regarding the potential termination of the agreement on the supply of gas, oil products, and diamonds should Yerevan join the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat was responding to a statement by Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan, who claimed that his ministry had not yet received any written notices from the Russian Energy Ministry regarding a possible termination of the gas supply agreements.

"These are matters of Armenian interagency cooperation - David Khudatyan can call the Armenian Foreign Ministry and ask to be briefed on the incoming documents," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"I repeat: on May 27, 2026, the Russian Embassy in Armenia officially handed over to the Armenian side a letter from Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov addressed to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, informing that should Armenia's EU accession process continue, the Russian side will suspend or unilaterally withdraw from the December 2, 2013 agreement between the Russian and Armenian governments on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds to Armenia," the diplomat stated.

Under the 2013 agreement signed between Armenia and Russia, Moscow supplies Yerevan with gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds duty-free and on preferential terms for domestic consumption.

On March 26, 2025, the Armenian Parliament passed a law in its second and final reading to initiate the country's accession process to the European Union. Pashinyan noted that this would not automatically trigger Yerevan's entry into the bloc, as the issue requires a referendum. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Moscow views these actions as the beginning of the republic's withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union. He added that joining the EU is incompatible with the country's membership in the EAEU.