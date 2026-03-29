Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador

HARARE, March 29. /TASS/. Iran could expand the list of US-related targets if Washington attacks Kharg Island, Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini told TASS.

"In response to threats against Iranian islands and critical infrastructure, Tehran has issued clear and consistent warnings: any attack on Iranian sovereign territory or vital economic assets would be met with a firm and proportionate response. According to the Iranian doctrine, such a response would not necessarily be limited to the immediate site of an attack, but could extend to a broader range of strategic targets connected to the aggressors. The overarching aim, as emphasized by Iranian officials, is to ensure that any act of aggression carries significant and tangible consequences for those responsible," he pointed out.

The envoy expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically, based on the realities on the ground and respect for Iran’s sovereignty. "The country’s resilience is rooted in a combination of strong national cohesion, deeply held cultural and religious values, historical experience, and a policy of strategic self-reliance. Importantly, decades of sanctions, pressure, and external threats have not weakened Iran; on the contrary, they have contributed to strengthening its internal capacities, particularly in defense, technology, and crisis management," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.