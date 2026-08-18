Putin to hold talks with Myanmar president at Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks at the Kremlin today with President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is paying an official visit to Russia.

As the Kremlin press service previously reported, the two leaders will discuss prospects for deepening Russian-Myanmar cooperation in various areas, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda.

A number of bilateral documents are also expected to be signed.

Putin and Min Aung Hlaing, who at the time served as acting president of the republic, last met at the Kremlin in September 2025. During their conversation, the Russian leader noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to compare notes and review progress on a number of previously reached agreements and signed documents.