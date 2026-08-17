IN BRIEF: Russian forces deliver strikes on Izmail, Odessa ports, logistics targets

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a terminal at the port of Izmail that was used to unload ships carrying military cargoes, as well as hangars containing Western military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a Nova Poshta logistics center on the outskirts of Odessa and hit a Tarantul-class patrol boat at the port of Odessa.

TASS has compiled key details of the Russian military strikes.

Strikes on Izmail port

- On the night of August 17, attack drones hit targets at the port of Izmail, the Defense Ministry reported.

- Russian Armed Forces’ drones struck a berthing facility used for unloading seagoing vessels carrying military cargoes.

- The Russian military also hit hangars storing Western military equipment and warehouses with unmanned boats.

Strike on Odessa port

- Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces used attack drones to strike a Tarantul-class patrol boat, which was providing security for maritime vessels during sea passage and at unloading terminals, as well as fuel tanks.

Logistics center

- Russian Armed Forces’ operators struck a Nova Poshta logistics center on the western outskirts of Odessa with Geran-4 Seeker drones.

- Strikes were also conducted against an UAV warehouse in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian armed forces in Dobropolye.

- Live-recording footage confirmed the destruction of all targets, according to the Defense Ministry.

Strikes on military facilities

- Russia’s Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers struck Ukrainian drone control centers in the Kharkov Region with X-39 missiles and FAB-1500 aerial bombs.

- The Russian Armed Forces, using Geran-4 Seeker attack drones, struck an enemy ammunition depot near Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

- A strike was also conducted against a drone depot near Gavrilovka in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

Other strikes on Izmail port

- On the night of August 15, the Russian Armed Forces struck infrastructure at the port of Izmail used for the storage, loading, and transportation of military cargoes and fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Defense Ministry reported.

- During the night of August 14, attack UAVs struck the Izmail port’s railway station, used for loading, storing, and transporting military cargoes and fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- On August 13, the Russian Armed Forces reported striking a temporary deployment site of a Ukrainian military unit at the port of Izmail, as well as port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargoes.