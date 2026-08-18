EC acknowledges crisis in Ceuta persists, with thousands of migrants remaining in exclave

BRUSSELS, August 18. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has acknowledged that the migration crisis in Ceuta is continuing, with "several thousand illegal migrants" staying in Spain’s African exclave with a population of 80,000.

"Last week’s technical mission gathered information on the needs of on the ground. Notably, on the several thousand people, who are still in Ceuta, including a important number of unaccompanied minors," EC Spokesman Markus Lammert said at a briefing, adding that the European Commission "will continue to follow the situation closely." According to him, "the priority is now for the Spanish and Moroccan authorities to maintain control of the situation and ensure a swift return of all those who illegally remain in Ceuta," and the EC is ready to assist with this.

Lammert noted that over the past weekend, Morocco and Spain managed to prevent another massive attempt by migrants to cross into the exclave. He added that the European Commission has not yet received Spain’s request for financial assistance over this crisis.

"All agencies are ready to provide further support if requested," Lammert concluded.

In late July, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants reached Ceuta by swimming, as well as on foot, bypassing the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Madrid deployed the military to help maintain security in the settlement. It is believed that the vast majority of illegal immigrants have already returned to Morocco, but, according to Spain, about 5,000 migrants may still be in the city.