DONETSK, March 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have practically stopped using the high-speed Skat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), developed by the West, for attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) because they have lost efficiency.

The ‘Donbass Dome’ is capable of repelling virtually any drone of this type, a spokesperson for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for the region told TASS at an exhibition of downed and captured weapons. "There’s a drone called the 'Skat.' It is already equipped with a turbojet engine. It has a fairly high speed, around 600 km/h. <...> They used it quite actively for a while, and we’re countering that, but they haven’t used it lately because they realized our defenses are currently arranged in such a way that using this type of drone is actually impractical," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the components for the UAV were created in the UK, Turkey, and several other NATO countries. It can reach speeds of up to 600 km/h. However, as the Donbass Dome representative noted, the Skat drone has proven to be quite vulnerable.