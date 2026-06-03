Russia’s cooperation with Belarus key amid NATO’s hostile activities — defense chief

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov highlighted the development of military cooperation between Russia and Belarus against the backdrop of NATO’s hostile activities near the union’s border.

Russia’s defense chief held talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, on Wednesday.

"We continue to develop military and military-technical cooperation. This is particularly important amid NATO’s incessant hostile activities near our states’ border," Belousov emphasized.