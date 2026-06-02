Rubio says China does not provide Iran with aid complicating US military operations

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The Washington administration believes that China does not provide Iran with support that would make it difficult for the United States to conduct military operations against the Islamic Republic, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I would say that China has not provided any assistance to Iran in any way [that] impeded our operations or ability to operate," he said at a hearing before the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives. According to Rubio, Iran has military equipment of "Chinese origin." However, he assured that the United States saw "no signs in the short term" that any systems provided by China to Iran "in any way changed the dynamic in the battlefield."

"I think they've been quite cautious about engaging themselves in it," the Secretary of State added, referring to China's attitude to the conflict between the United States and Israel with Iran. "That said, we would like to see their help at the United Nations," he said.

As Rubio explained, the US expects that China will not use its veto power against the UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz initiated by the United States. Rubio believes the resolution would be beneficial to Beijing.

"The Russians are another matter, of course, they're vehemently opposed to that resolution for a variety of different reasons," Rubio said.