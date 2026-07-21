Russia summons Moldovan ambassador over violations of convention on diplomatic relations

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. On Tuesday, Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over gross violations by Moldova of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, Russia's MFA said in a statement.

"On July 21, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the Russian Federation Lilian Darii was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A resolute protest was lodged with him over gross violations by the Moldovan side of the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations in two incidents involving employees and official cars of the Russian embassy in Moldova," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moldovan police stopped a bus of the Russian embassy "allegedly to check documents, and removed the diplomatic registration plates without explanation." "During this incident, the police used force and threatened to detain the embassy staff. The Russian embassy’s demand that the Moldovan Foreign Ministry dispatch a representative to clarify the situation was ignored," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Another incident was reported at the Leuseni crossing on Monday night when Russian embassy staff were held at the border without cause for more than four hours after they left the embassy building to arrange an office delivery to Russia.