Air defenses down 56 Ukrainian drones in Sevastopol overnight, nobody hurt — governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s military has downed 56 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces in Sevastopol overnight, with no injuries reported, while a private home was damaged in the attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Max.

"Our military, the air defense forces and mobile armed units, repelled an overnight attack by Ukrainian forces. They downed 56 enemy UAVs. Sevastopol’s rescue service received reports about shattered windows on the second floor of a private home in the city’s North Side and about falling debris from three drones. No one was injured," he wrote.

An air raid warning was announced in Sevastopol from 11:10 p.m. Moscow time (9:10 p.m. GMT) on July 20 to 5:26 a.m. Moscow time (2:26 a.m. GMT) on July 21. Razvozhayev earlier reported that two enemy UAVs were shot down in the area of the North Side of Sevastopol.