WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Washington is attempting to influence political processes in China.

"Well, we'll talk to them about it. It took place a long time ago. I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then," Trump said, responding to a question about whether he plans to take any action against China in connection with his allegations of Beijing's interference in the US elections several years ago.

"But look, they do things and we do things to them. I'll be honest, we do things to them, too. It's not a one-way street," Trump added, referring to US attempts to influence political processes in China. The American leader answered questions from the media during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian described the new accusations from the US government as "pure fabrications and malicious slander."

Trump claimed in a televised address to his fellow citizens on July 16 that China had made extensive attempts to influence the US electoral process, including in 2020. According to the US leader, the so-called deep state concealed information about the scale of foreign interference in the elections from the leadership in Washington and the public.