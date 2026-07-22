Russia, ASEAN see prospects for cooperation in energy security — Lavrov

MANILA /Philippines/, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) see very good prospects for cooperation in ensuring food and energy security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated while speaking at the Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Manila.

"The leaders of our countries have reached important agreements in the areas of politics and security, combating new threats and challenges, and developing trade, economic, investment, cultural, educational and humanitarian ties. We see very good prospects in the areas of ensuring food and energy security, digital transformation and the platform economy. The four fundamental documents adopted at the summit in Kazan set clear guidelines for joint work in all the aforementioned areas," Lavrov noted.

The minister added that the Kazan summit was highly appreciated in ASEAN countries. "During our communication last evening at a wonderful reception and this morning before the start of the meeting, many colleagues and friends from ASEAN recalled the summit that took place in Kazan just over a month ago, and said that they have the highest regard for that summit, which clearly demonstrated the mutual desire of Russia and ASEAN for further rapprochement and the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit," he said.

Lavrov arrived in the Philippine capital on July 21. Until July 23, the minister has a packed schedule which, in addition to bilateral contacts, includes participation in the meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN formats, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.

ASEAN was established in 1967. The organization includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.