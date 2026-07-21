Russian troops liberate Volokhovskoye community in Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces continue striking Ukrainian ports used to deliver military cargo

Russian forces continued delivering strikes on Ukraine’s ports used to handle cargo for the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces continued delivering strikes on Ukraine’s ports used to deliver cargo for the Ukrainian army. The strikes by air-launched precision weapons hit port infrastructure facilities at the Odessa port used to unload and store cargo intended to be supplied to the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,490 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,490 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 295 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 355 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 360 troops, an armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 65 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Chernoglazovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Rubezhnoye and Chernoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnopolye, Khrapovshchina, Novaya Sech, Ryzhevka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 295 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a surface-to-air missile system, two artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Komarovka, Blagodatovka, Olgovka and Izyum in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops, three armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Nikolaypolye, Belenkoye, Starodubovka, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 30 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka and Dimitrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Sergeyevka, Annovka, Svetloye, Belitskoye and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 355 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vasilkovka, Otrishki, Kolomiytsy and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lyubitskoye, Chervony Yar, Barvinovka, Blagodatnoye and Zarnitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 360 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Veselyanka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly sites over past day

Russian forces struck sites assembling and storing Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 655 Ukrainian UAVs, seven cruise missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 655 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven Flamingo cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, seven Flamingo long-range missiles and 655 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 186,190 unmanned aerial vehicles, 667 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,239 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,762 multiple rocket launchers, 35,842 field artillery guns and mortars and 67,057 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.