Number of injured in chairlift collapse in Russia’s Nalchik climbs to eight

NALCHIK, August 8. /TASS/. Eight individuals were injured after a chairlift collapsed in a resort area of the city of Nalchik in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria Region in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains, the regional Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"Two more injured individuals have been taken to the regional clinical hospital following a chairlift collapse in the city of Nalchik. There are a total of eight injured," it said in a statement.

It was clarified that two of those injured had been discharged following a medical checkup.

One person is in intensive care following the accident and a telemedical consultation was requested with specialists in Moscow, the Health Ministry said.

"One patient is in serious condition in an intensive care unit with a telemedical consultation requested with the Burdenko Neurosurgical Center," the ministry said.

At an emergency meeting with the regional head, the regional Health Minister Rustam Kalibatov noted that a CT scan detected a spinal cord injury in one of the injured.

At 5:45 p.m. (2:45 p.m. GMT), the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s directorate for the region received information that a chairlift collapsed in the resort area of the Nalchik municipal district. Rescuers evacuated 13 people. According to the latest data from the local Health Ministry, eight people sustained injuries.

Investigators opened a criminal case into the matter on providing services not meeting safety requirements and causing grievous harm by negligence.