Europeans well aware of Kiev's attacks on Russia, hence no reaction — diplomat

"We have not heard any outrage or appropriate comments from the Europeans regarding the attempted strikes on the presidential residence or the bloody terrorist attack in the Kherson Region", Rodion Miroshnik noted

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The drone attack launched by the Kiev regime on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the terrorist attack in the Kherson Region were met with no reaction or condemnation from Europeans, which makes it evident that they were aware of the Ukrainian authorities' plans, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"We have not heard any outrage or appropriate comments from the Europeans regarding the attempted strikes on the presidential residence or the bloody terrorist attack in the Kherson Region. This suggests that the Europeans were aware of the situation and did not intend to condemn the Ukrainian authorities," the diplomat pointed out.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that in the early morning hours of December 29, Kiev launched an attack with 91 drones on Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. According to the top diplomat, there was no information about casualties or damage from the drone debris.

In the early morning hours of January 1, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in Khorly, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. One of the drones carried an incendiary mixture, which caused a fire in the cafe. Twenty-nine people were killed and at least 60 civilians were injured as a result.

EU will continue to churn out sanctions against Russia — expert
Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, characterized EU sanctions as more than mere punitive measures
Putin's envoy reminds Kallas no defense system can stop Oreshnik
This is how Kirill Dmitriev commented on Kaja Kallas's statement about the Russian strike with the Oreshnik missile
Agonizing Kiev regime vents its anger on Russian civilians — MFA
Maria Zakharova called on international organizations to provide an impartial assessment of the terrorist assault carried out by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Russia’s regions
Russian Armed Forces liberate five settlements over week — top brass
The battlegroup East continued to advance deep into enemy defenses
Thousands of New Yorkers protest against Trump administration’s policies
The demonstrators gathered near Central Park in Manhattan, then marched down Fifth Avenue, where the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the US leader, is located
Moscow’s January 9 snowfall inks 146-year record — meteorologists
"The snowfall closes the top five for the entire period of meteorological observations," a source in the country’s Hydrometeorological Center said
Wildberries launches sales in Germany
In the near future, Wildberries plans to enter the markets of France, Italy and Spain
US business interests orchestrate Madagascar crisis — newspaper
Influential businesses in the US linked to President Donald Trump see the instability as an opportunity to reshuffle their agents in Madagascar to the detriment of national sovereignty, the article says
Volvo files application to register three trademarks in Russia
Two of them are for Volvo, and the third is for Volvo Penta
Female civilian dead as Ukrainian drones target Russian city of Voronezh
Doctors performed surgery on her but the injuries proved fatal, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said
Finnish politician reveals Helsinki's secret plans to deploy nuclear weapons
According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia
Russia grateful to US for decision to release two Russians from Marinera crew — diplomat
According to Zakharova, the Russian side is urgently addressing issues related to the return of its freed citizens to their homeland
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Iranian authorities ready to heed people’s demands, implement reforms — Pezeshkian
Iranian President asserted that the demonstrators are expressing their disagreement with the worsening economic situation, but they are not setting markets on fire or committing criminal acts
Daniil Medvedev wins 22nd ATP title of his career
The Brisbane tournament, an ATP 250 event, saw Daniil Medvedev become the first Russian to win the singles title
Russia-EU economic relations unlikely to recover even within decade — economist
According to the economist, the Russian economy and budget system have already adapted to the severing of old ties
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
US conducts operation to seize Russian oil tanker Marinera — Reuters
It also said that US troops were also involved in the operation
Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir dies at 78
He succumbed to underlying lung issues, the family said
Europe’s wrong Ukraine policy leads to dead end, Swiss politician says
Guy Mettan pointed out that ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had pretended to comply with the Minsk Agreements in order to cover up Ukraine’s rearmament and Kiev’s plans to take back control of Donetsk and Lugansk by force rather than through diplomacy
Ukrainian drone attack leaves civilian injured in Zaporozhye Region
According to governor Yevgeny Balitsky, four deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces targeting populated areas were recorded in the past day
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s defense facility, energy sites used by Ukrainian army
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,406 drones, 645 missile systems, 27,057 tanks
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
Russia's air defense group in Syria includes a radio engineering battalion, a battery of Pantsir-S units and the S-400 air defense missile systems
European leaders lack expertise to make proper assessment of Ukraine crisis — Swiss MP
According to Mettan, today’s European leaders did not experience World War II and came of age only at the end of the Cold War
Europe has no strategy to prevent possible takeover of Greenland by US — FT
European leadership circles are considering retaliatory measures, including closing US military bases or banning the purchase of US Treasury bonds
Iran announces arrest of two Mossad-affiliated organizers of protests
According to the Tasnim news agency, the detainees played "a key role in organizing mass unrest in the country"
Iran to retaliate against Israel, US if attacked, parliament speaker warns
US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s readiness to come to the "rescue" of Iranian protesters
Russian sabre fencer Mikhailova wins Grand Prix in Tunisia
Yana Egoryan and Milena Sergeyeva advanced to the round of 16, whereas Olga Nikitina and Evelina Popova were eliminated after the round of 32
West must grasp consequences of Russian assets seizure — Foreign Ministry
"Such steps will inevitably affect the stability of the eurozone and the attractiveness of the EU jurisdiction for foreign investors, primarily from Asian and Middle Eastern countries," Maria Zakharova said
Russia, Venezuela maintain strategic partnership — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that these relations of strategic partnership will continue in all areas
Venezuela lauds UNGA voting results on lifting blockade of Cuba — foreign ministry
Venezuelan foreign ministry Yvan Gil Pinto demanded "an immediate, complete and unconditional lifting of the blockade, ending all coercive measures and removing unilateral sanctions against Cuba"
Nordic nations reject Trump’s claim of Russian threat facing Greenland — newspaper
"There are no ships, no submarines," a senior diplomat said
Trump feared operation in Venezuela could turn into 'Carter's disaster' — media
The American leader noted that this operation “destroyed the entire Carter administration"
Cuba condemns US announcement to close airspace over Venezuela
Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the decision "an aggressive act that no state has the authority to perform outside its national borders"
EU is pursuing increasingly irresponsible policy — Chinese expert
Yan Xuetong further explained that EU member states are "considering the possibility of deploying troops in East Asia, yet they are unable to guarantee their own security"
Over $300 bln paid for Russian gas stolen by West from Russia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has decided to switch to rubles in payments for its gas in order to stop "the shameless robbery" by the West
Russian Armed Forces liberate six settlements during the New Year holidays
The battlegroups East, Dnepr, North, West and South took control of Zelenoye, Belogorye, Grabovskoye, Podoly, Bratskoye and Bondarnoye
Russian artillery forces wipe out over 110 Ukrainian targets in past week
An artillery battalion commander with the callsign Kulak said that battlegroup members particularly targeted engineering and special equipment used by the Ukrainian army to strengthen fortifications
US may restore Iranians' access to internet, including with Starlink — Trump
The US leader confirmed that this includes the possibility of transferring Starlink terminals, owned by Elon Musk, to Iran, bypassing the authorities in Tehran
Cuba is ready to defend its independence to last drop of blood — President Diaz-Canel
He further noted that the United States has no moral standing to criticize Cuba, as it often reduces human lives and international relations to mere commodities
US tech billionaire Musk slams UK government as ‘fascist’
That is what he said in response to a previous media reports that more than 12,000 people were arrested in the UK for online comments
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
Potential EU sanctions on US companies unlikely to be effective — Russian senator
The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier that the EU was working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland
Washington may lift more sanctions against Venezuela next week — US Treasury chief
Scott Bessent did not specify the exact dates
Brent oil price reaches $64 per barrel for first time since December 5, 2025 — trade data
By 3:08 a.m. Moscow time (12:08 a.m. GMT), Brent futures slowed their growth and traded at $63.7 per barrel
Russian forces launch Oreshnik strike in response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
According to the ministry, "the strike goals were achieved"
Air defenses down 33 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in seven hours
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. GMT)
Trump says there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba
The US president also mentioned Venezuela, saying that the country "now has the United States of America" to protect it
At least 200 rebel leaders detained in Iran — Tasnim
During the operations, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and Molotov cocktails were seized from the hiding places of the pogromists, the agency said
Russian armed forces destroy Ukrainian forces’ equipment near Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that specialists from the unmanned systems troops have reduced the reconnaissance-to-strike cycle to a minimum
High time for Europe to talk to Russia — Italian PM
However, she believes that the conditions for Russia's return to the G7 have not yet been met
Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT
The US President also made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" the other individuals
Damage to Qatari embassy in Kiev result of Ukrainian air defense failure — Russian MFA
There were no designated military objectives near the Qatari diplomatic mission, the ministry noted
NATO builds up forces on borders of Russia-Belarus Union State — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, NATO member states try convincing the world community that they are preparing not for war, but for some kind of just peace in Ukraine, seeking "some kind of role in the settlement"
China, South Africa will resist ‘the law of the jungle’, hegemony — Wang Yi
Wang Yi confirmed that Beijing will continue to work on eliminating tariffs on South African goods
Almost 1 million cubic meters of snow removed from Moscow streets over two days
Cleanup operations continue around the clock, as snowfall persists at a slightly reduced intensity
US wants Russia, China to stay away from Greenland — Trump
Donald Trump also expects Caracas to become its ally in the future
EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans — newspaper
The Sunday Telegraph points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere"
No existing missile defense system can counter Oreshnik — US expert
Theodore Postol also vehemently rejected suggestions that the Oreshnik system represents previous outdated developments of Moscow
Danish PM shocked by Trump's, his administration's statements about Greenland — NYT
Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
Russian Doomsday Planes’ service life is 25-30 years — manufacturer
Doomsday Planes were designed as national airborne operations centres that could be used by the senior military leaders in case of a nuclear war or other very serious conflict
Venezuelan authorities declare constancy of foreign policy — Russian envoy
"Venezuelans, in their contacts with us, confirmed their commitment to adhering to the provisions of this document and, in general, to the spirit and principles of our partnership," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
Ukrainian lawmakers seek to abolish draft deferments for students over 25
According to head of the parliamentary Committee for Educational Affairs Sergey Babak, the average number of male students over the age of 25, which stood at about 30,000 before 2022, rose sharply to 250,000 by September 1, 2025
Iran accuses Israel, US of organizing protests in country
The work of law enforcement agencies in the country is aimed at preventing such threats
EU will continue to churn out sanctions against Russia — expert
Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, characterized EU sanctions as more than mere punitive measures
Russia to make more efforts to remove irritants in relations with US — senior diplomat
"Minimal progress has been made," Sergey Ryabkov added
Aeroflot to restore its Sheremetyevo flight schedule by 8 a.m. on January 11
Starting at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on January 10, Aeroflot plans to operate flights to and from Sheremetyevo Airport as scheduled, excluding flight cancellations for Saturday
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
The document presupposes the centralized operation of the Runet if it is disconnected from the global network infrastructure
Russia-US talks on Ukraine experience difficulties, but they can be overcome — expert
Dmitry Suslov highlighted media reports about a potential meeting in Paris involving Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Ukraine loses about 1,330 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault regiment near Kondratovka, Miropolye, and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Fico calls for Kallas's removal as EU head of diplomacy
The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis, the Slovakia’s prime minister declared
EU foreign policy chief reports readiness to propose new sanctions against Iran
According to the DPA news agency, the first measures will likely be taken against those responsible for actions against protesters, possibly including ministers
US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT
Donald Trump has not made a final decision, the New York Times daily reported
US fighter jets deliver strikes against 35 Islamic State locations in Syria — Al Arabiya
According to the television channel, over 20 fighter jets struck terrorist locations in Syria firing some 90 high-precision missiles at IS targets
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Ukraine, US to sign $800-bln post-conflict reconstruction deal in Davos
The loan will be provided within a decade
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Russia opposes any Western military contingent in Ukraine — Medvedev
It’s been said a thousand times: Russia won’t accept any European or NATO troops in Ukraine, Medvedev wrote on X in English.
Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action
The proceeds from oil sales are sovereign property of the Venezuelan government held in custody in the United States, according to the document
NATO would collapse if US annexed Greenland — Danish lawmaker
Rasmus Jarlov also called the hypothetical annexation of the island by the US "probably the most unjustified territorial claim in history"
Russian air defenses shoot down seven Ukrainian drones in five hours
Four drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region and another three over the Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Kremlin spokesman critical of NATO chief’s remark about preparations for war
This must be a statement by a person from the generation that has forgotten what World War II was like, noted Dmitry Peskov
Death toll from Kurdish shelling of Aleppo since Jan. 6 up to 23 — SANA
At least 104 people weere injured, according to the report
US to file criminal charges against Marinera ship crew — attorney general
The ship’s crew members undertook "frantic efforts to avoid apprehension" of the tanker, which reportedly was "responsible for transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran," Pam Bondi said
US wants to have Greenland, will get it anyway — Trump
The US President believes that if Washington does not own the island, Russia or China will take it over
Situation in Venezuela stable, authorities maintaining order — Russian envoy
"The authorities confidently control public order," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov added
US striking Islamic State in Syria — Fox News
For the second time since December 19, 2025, the US military is launching airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria in retaliation for the killing of two National Guard soldiers and a translator, the presenter said on air
Russia calls on US to cease illegal activities against Marinera — MFA
The United States is required to ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens and not create obstacles to their speedy return to their homeland
Putin thanks Kazakh leadership for supporting Russian language
The Russian president called Kazakhstan "a Russian-speaking country in the fullest sense of the word"
US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan — UK daily
US president has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
Cuba denies US accusations of receiving compensation for security services
Havana also reiterated its right to import fuel from willing markets, free from interference or unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said
White House thinks Trump will preserve good relations with Putin, Xi, despite Venezuela
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US leader is going to "enforce our policy that’s best for the United States of America"
One of Russia's oldest centenarians, Nafiza Zharylgapova, dies at 112 years of age
In her final days, she dedicated her time to visiting children in the Kazakh city of Uralsk, where she was laid to rest
Greenland party leaders call on US to stop disrespecting island
The authors note that Greenland is a democracy and wishes to continue cooperation with both the United States and Western countries
Aleppo airport to remain closed for another week — air traffic controllers
Previously, it was planned that the airport could resume operations after midnight local time on January 12
Gerasimov says international security deteriorates as West wants to keep dominating
It is reported that the Russian forces keep the initiative and advance in the whole front despite colossal aid to Kiev from the West
Iranian president calls on people to demonstrate to protest unrest
Masoud Pezeshkian extended condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives and cautioned young people against involvement in terrorism
US government mulls holding nuclear test, but has no clear plan yet — energy secretary
Chris Wright also stressed that the US nuclear arsenal has to be meaningfully better than all of its foes in the world
