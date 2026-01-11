MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The drone attack launched by the Kiev regime on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the terrorist attack in the Kherson Region were met with no reaction or condemnation from Europeans, which makes it evident that they were aware of the Ukrainian authorities' plans, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"We have not heard any outrage or appropriate comments from the Europeans regarding the attempted strikes on the presidential residence or the bloody terrorist attack in the Kherson Region. This suggests that the Europeans were aware of the situation and did not intend to condemn the Ukrainian authorities," the diplomat pointed out.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that in the early morning hours of December 29, Kiev launched an attack with 91 drones on Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. According to the top diplomat, there was no information about casualties or damage from the drone debris.

In the early morning hours of January 1, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in Khorly, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. One of the drones carried an incendiary mixture, which caused a fire in the cafe. Twenty-nine people were killed and at least 60 civilians were injured as a result.