Death toll in Pakistani airstrike on Kabul climbs to 408 — media

ISLAMABAD, March 17. /TASS/. The death toll from Pakistan’s airstrike on the Afghan capital has risen to 408, with at least 265 people injured, Reuters reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

The Afghan government says the attack targeted a drug rehabilitation center. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting denied the claim, calling it "a distortion of reality aimed at misleading the public."

Afghanistan will deliver a strong response to Pakistan following the attack, said Abdul Matin Gani, a spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry.

"Based on the leadership’s decision, Pakistan will receive a crushing response in the near future," he told reporters, as quoted by Afghanistan’s Hurriyat radio.