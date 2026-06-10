Russia to release addresses of drone production sites in Canada, diplomat warns

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia will release the addresses of facilities producing drones for the Kiev regime in Canada as it reserves the right to respond to Ottawa’s actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We can see and know everything, and we make corresponding conclusions. <…> Canada has moved to a brand-new level of involvement in the Ukraine crisis, with all masks falling off to reveal the essence of a far from peace-loving nation but rather that of a warmonger that is seeking to fuel this deadly conflict, using every means available," the diplomat said. "We reserve the right to give an appropriate response and we will take these new circumstances into account in our military and political planning. And we will certainly make the corresponding addresses of all these production sites on Canadian soil public so people can be informed," she added.

Zakharova referred to an announcement made on May 25 that Ottawa and Kiev signed an arrangement to support the production of Ukrainian uncrewed aerial systems in Canada. "As a result of the deal, the Canadians will establish the production of weapons for profit on their soil, while the Kiev regime will hide a strategic arsenal of handy weapons in third countries, in this case in Canada which is allegedly not a party to the conflict," she maintained. According to her, the new partnership will produce several thousand drones annually. "And the Canadians are planning to launch the production of multipurpose low-flying fixed-wing drones with a range of up to 500 kilometres as early as before the end of the year," she explained.

"All weapons will be officially supplied to Ukraine for use against the Russian Armed Forces. Simply put, to carry out terrorist attacks and to kill Russians," Zakharova concluded.