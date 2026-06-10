MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia will take effective and harsh steps in response to the latest EU sanctions package, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia resolutely condemns any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures. More and more countries share and support this approach. Naturally, we will take effective and harsh steps in response to the latest EU sanctions package," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, Brussels simply refuses to understand that sanctions packages will fail to achieve their goals of influencing Russia's sovereign policy. However, as the diplomat pointed out, European bureaucrats "are no longer able to do anything else," so all they can do is threaten new restrictions.

The diplomat noted that the EU's illegitimate sanctions are increasingly taking on an international dimension, causing discontent among the majority of countries, who view EU representatives "as if they have lost their minds.".