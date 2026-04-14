Russian Security Council warns negotiations could mask planning for Iran strike

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The United States and Israel could be using peace talks to cover preparations for a ground operation in Iran, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"The United States and Israel can use the peace talks to prepare for a ground operation against Iran, as the Pentagon continues to increase US troop numbers in the region," the statement read.

The Security Council noted that, according to the Joint Central Command of the US army, there are more than 50,000 American troops in the region, including 2,500 marines of the 11th Expeditionary Corps, more than 1,200 fighters of the elite 82nd Airborne Division, Delta special forces and the 75th Ranger Regiment.

"There are also about 500 units of US Air Force aircraft on the airfields in the Middle East, including more than 250 tactical aircraft, as well as over 20 US Navy ships. As stated by US President Donald Trump, these forces will remain in their positions ‘near Iran’ until Tehran fulfills the conditions set by Washington, the comment says. "The deployment of units from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East continues. Amphibious assault group led by universal amphibious assault ship USS Boxer with 2,500 marines and an aircraft carrier strike group led by nuclear-powered multipurpose aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush are moving into the conflict zone. The expected arrival time in the Arabian Sea is just in time for the expiration of the two-week truce."

Thus, according to the Security Council, "we should also expect active actions by the coalition forces to replenish strike and anti-missile weapons, as well as significant activity by intelligence forces."