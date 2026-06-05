Oreshnik missile system used in special military op to confirm its accuracy — expert

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The use of the Oreshnik intermediate range hypersonic ballistic missile system was necessary to confirm that it could hit targets accurately, director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, military analyst Igor Korotchenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Since the Oreshnik carries six independently targetable re-entry vehicles, the preceding strike period was necessary, among other things, to confirm certain precision capabilities of the system. This analysis was necessary for developing a more targeted strike policy against the enemy, including the destruction of critical military and government control facilities, as well as infrastructure in urban Ukraine," he said.

The expert emphasized that the Oreshnik's range allows for strikes against military targets not only in Ukraine but throughout Europe. "Considering the Oreshnik’s range, which allows it to destroy any target throughout Europe, we cannot rule out the possibility that the strikes against targets in Ukraine were conducted to test specific technical characteristics for potential new strikes not only against Ukraine but also against other targets in countries hostile to Russia," he added.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the heads of leading international news agencies hosted by TASS said that Russia was ready for the full-scale use of the Oreshnik system against targets, including in urban areas.

According to TASS estimates based on Russian Defense Ministry data, the Russian military has used the Oreshnik missile system against military targets in Ukraine three times since the beginning of the special military operation.