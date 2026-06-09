Two US strategic refueling aircraft flying over Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus US military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft are flying over the Persian Gulf’s neutral waters near Iran’s airspace, a source in the Middle East air traffic control services told TASS.

"Two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus places that took off from Tel Aviv are currently flying over the Persian Gulf’s neutral waters not far from the border of Iran’s airspace," the source said, adding that another such aircraft is flying over the Gulf’s western coast.

According to earlier reports, the Pentagon has launched a probe into the crash of a US combat helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. According to US President Donald Trump, the Apache helicopter was shot down by an Iranian drone and the US side must respond to this.

However, in an interview with ABC News, Trump admitted that a resumption of a large-scale military operation against Iran would be a costly step and would lead to the Strait of Hormuz’s being closed for months.