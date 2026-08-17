Witkoff, Kushner may bring new proposals on Ukraine to Moscow — expert

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, are expected to arrive in Moscow equipped with tangible proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, according to Oleg Karpovich, head of a department at the Diplomatic Academy of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Education, speaking to TASS.

"Witkoff and Kushner will not come empty-handed; they are bringing specific ideas," Karpovich emphasized. "Their visit would be pointless without concrete proposals. They are serving as intermediaries, engaged in shuttle diplomacy."

He views the upcoming visit as an effort by the Trump administration to actively participate in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"There are various factions within Trump's circle. Some favor normalizing relations with Russia, while others oppose Russia and support Ukraine," Karpovich explained. "This internal struggle within the administration accounts for the differing stances of President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio."

Regarding Russia’s stance, Karpovich reaffirmed that Moscow's position is clear. "President Vladimir Putin has stated that the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict must be addressed. The original objectives of the special military operation remain unchanged - they must be achieved."

No Freeze

Concerning proposals for freezing the conflict, Karpovich said, "Some argue for a ceasefire, but that is unacceptable to Russia. A pause or truce could be exploited to rearm Ukraine and resolve logistical issues." However, he noted that the foundation laid during the Anchorage talks still offers opportunities for cooperation and joint efforts to resolve broader geopolitical disagreements.

As a TASS source previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kiev and Moscow before the end of August.