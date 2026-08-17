Iran’s talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz held up by US, Israel — diplomat

TEHRAN, August 17. /TASS/. The negotiation process between Iran and Oman to reach an agreement on security in the Strait of Hormuz has been held up by the United States and Israel and their attempts to interfere in the process, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

"The development of a roadmap for maritime navigation with Oman has been delayed due to security obstacles caused by the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, the large number of involved parties and acts of sabotage on behalf of destructive forces," Baghaei said at a news conference.

According to the Iranian diplomat, Tehran and Muscat are working to establish a mechanism that will ensure "respect for the rights of the two coastal states and guarantee the safe passage of merchant vessels."

On August 5, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran and Oman had agreed on coordinates for a new route through the Strait of Hormuz. He said the future deal would not reopen the strait immediately, as that would depend on US actions.