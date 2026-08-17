BELGOROD, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched a missile strike on the village of Koloskovo in the Belgorod Region, killing six civilians and injuring four others, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev wrote on Max channel.

TASS has compiled key details about the missile attack.

Belgorod Region affected

- Ukrainian troops carried out a missile attack on the village of Koloskovo in the bordering Russian region of Belgorod.

- A building was destroyed by fire and a car was damaged at the scene.

- Similar crimes by Ukrainian armed formations have been systematic, accompanied by demonstrative cruelty, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko emphasized.

Resulting casualties

- Six civilians were killed in the attack, Shuvayev said.

- Another four people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured, the acting governor specified.

- Of those injured, two, including the teenager, have been hospitalized.

- All injured people are being provided with necessary assistance.

Official response

- Prosecutors in the Belgorod Region have put human rights violations under scrutiny in the wake of the Ukrainian missile attack on the Valuiki municipality, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

- A criminal case over the terrorist attack has been launched, Petrenko said.

- Investigators are working to establish which type of missile was used at the scene of the attack.