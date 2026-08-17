Russia, Indonesia to continue to expand mutually beneficial partnership ties — Putin

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Jakarta will continue to develop mutually beneficial partnership ties, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international structures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on the occasion of the republic’s Independence Day.

"Relations between Moscow and Jakarta are developing most successfully, as evidenced by our productive contacts with you. Undoubtedly, we will continue our constructive joint efforts to further expand our mutually beneficial partnership - both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of BRICS, the Russia-ASEAN Dialogue, and other international formats," Putin said.

"I am confident that this will fully serve the interests of our friendly peoples and contribute to the strengthening of security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and throughout the world," he added.

Indonesia has attained universally recognized achievements in the economic and social spheres and enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage, Putin noted.

"I wish you robust health and every success in your state endeavors, and to all citizens of Indonesia - happiness and prosperity. And, naturally, I look forward to our meeting in Vladivostok in early September," he concluded.