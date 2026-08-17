Chinese environmental monitoring solutions could be localized in Russia

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. China’s company is prepared to localize the production of industrial emission and environmental monitoring equipment in Russia, Technical Director of Beijing Kelin Nike Medical Technology Xu Yuqing said at the international SPROUTS forum.

"Russia is accelerating the development of an environmental monitoring system as part of a national project. China has amassed a substantial portfolio of solutions here. And, of course, we can complement each other. <…> We are ready to offer technologies, flexible localization terms, and technical support," he said at the "Cluster Cooperation as a Driver of Technological Sovereignty: New Horizons of Partnership Between Russia and China in Industry and Innovation" session.

Xu Yuqing presented three key product lines: a series of condensers, a series of sampling probes for medium, high, and ultra-high temperature applications, and portable and integrated systems for sampling, dehydration, and dust removal. The solutions can be localized in Russia, offering opportunities for R&D activities, technology transfer, and the establishment of joint ventures with leading research centers, he said, adding that the company holds a number of patents for developments in the fields of automated control systems and temperature and pressure regulation.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the event’s general information partner.