NATO already concerned by Von der Leyen’s security initiatives — Politico

BERLIN, September 17. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s security initiatives have already been met with concern by NATO, which fears that they might duplicate some of the alliance’s functions, Politico wrote citing NATO diplomats.

The sources said "the allies were not formally briefed by the EU on the proposals in advance." NATO believes that von der Leyen’s ideas "pose a risk of duplication."

Earlier on Wednesday von der Leyen announced plans to form a special council on security issues and draft a new EU defense strategy, which will contain a provision similar to Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.