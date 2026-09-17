US issues visas to Iran’s president, foreign minister to participate in UN session — AP

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. The United States has approved visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for participation in the UN General Assembly in New York, AP said.

"Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level week," the State Department said. "The delegation will be under travel restrictions and will face prohibitions on the purchase of luxury and other goods per our policy. The delegation is smaller than last year."

The decision was made against the backdrop of a conflict between the United States and Iran that has been ongoing for more than six months, and it was announced a day after the State Department refused to issue visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation.