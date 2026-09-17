White House develops strategy for post-war containment of Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The White House is developing a post·war strategy that would involve regional allies in efforts to contain Iran while expanding normalization of relations between Israel and its neighbors, Axios quoted sources as saying.

The plan, still in the early stages of drafting, is intended to guide the US approach to the Middle East after the Iran war ends and in the final two years of Trump's term. Two big events loom over the planning: the October 27 election in Israel and the US midterms in November.

The portal said that Trump may meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York next week at the UN General Assembly to discuss the situation in the region.