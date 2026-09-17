Ukraine loses about 1,260 troops in special military op zone in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about 1,260 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, according to Russian Defense Ministry data.

In particular, the Ukrainian army lost up to 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 170 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, more than 400 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 240 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 30 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian forces strike metallurgical enterprises, Ukraine’s energy facilities

Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on enterprises of Ukraine’s metallurgical and radio-electronics industries, the country’s defense industry, and energy infrastructure facilities in Kiev, Zaporozhye and the Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tonight, Russian forces, in a massive strike using high-precision weapons based on land, sea and air, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, hit enterprises of the metallurgical and radio-electronics industries, Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, and energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, Zaporozhye and the Odessa Region," the ministry said. Vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military were also hit.

Russian forces hit three Ukrainian dry cargo ships, ferry at Chernomorsk port

The Russian army struck three dry cargo ships and a ferry used to deliver military cargo to Ukrainian troops in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Footage shows Russian forces striking three dry cargo ships and a ro-ro ferry used to deliver military cargo to the Ukrainian army with Geran-4 Seeker drones at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region," the report reads.

Russian aviation destroys Ukrainian troop positions in Kharkov Region, DPR

Russian forces struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian units in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with guided aerial bombs, the Defense Ministry said.

"Video footage shows strikes on the temporary deployment site of the 4th Border Guard Detachment in the settlement of Fyodorovka in the Kharkov Region, using four FAB-500 aerial bombs equipped with a universal glide and guidance module, and on the temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the settlement of Druzhkovka in the DPR, using five FAB-500 aerial bombs equipped with a universal glide and guidance module. All targets were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike major data center supporting Ukraine’s military

The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukraine’s major data center, which supported servers used for military purposes, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The strike targeted the De Novo Data Center, a major facility supporting server equipment used for military purposes, as well as for the processing, transmission, and storage of data, including intelligence data, for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit drone production facilities in Kiev, surrounding region

Russian forces struck facilities used to produce and store drones in Kiev and the surrounding region, the Defense Ministry said.

"The strike hit the following facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region: a facility for producing and storing various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including RAX-2X medium-range UAVs; a facility operated by Pegasus Arms LLC for producing and storing long-and medium-range fixed-wing UAVs; and an industrial facility producing components for long-and medium-range UAVs and preparing ground-based robotic systems for deployment," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike dry cargo ship with cargo for Ukrainian military at Chernomorsk port

Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces troops at the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Odessa Region, a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies was struck at the Chernomorsk port, the Artsiz electrical substation, powering the Izmail port, was hit, and two road bridges across the Dniester River in the area of Mayaki, used for the transit of military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail, were also struck," the ministry stated.

Russian forces hit Brovary energy storage facility supplying military sites in Kiev Region

Russian forces struck the Brovary energy storage facility, which supplied electricity to military sites in the Kiev Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"The strike hit the Brovary energy storage facility, which ensures uninterrupted operation of military sites in the Kiev Region," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces strike two road bridges across Dniester River in Odessa Region

Russian forces have struck two road bridges across the Dniester River in the Odessa Region that were used to transport military supplies, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two road bridges across the Dniester River, which were used to transport military supplies from Romania and the port of Izmail, [were hit in the Odessa Region] near Mayaki," the statement reads.

Russian Armed Forces strike Zaporozhstal metallurgical complex in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces have struck the Zaporozhstal steel mill in the Zaporozhye Region, which produces steel for defense enterprises in Ukraine and Europe, as well as an electronic industry assembly facility, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye Region [the following have been struck]: the Zaporozhstal steel mill, a key enterprise of Ukraine’s metallurgical industry that produces cast iron and rolled steel used by defense enterprises in Ukraine and Europe; the Zaporozhye electronic assembly facility (the state-owned enterprise Iskra Research and Production Complex), which manufactures radio engineering reconnaissance equipment and electronic warfare systems for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as components for anti-aircraft missiles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defenses down 956 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours

Russian air defenses shot down 8 guided aerial bombs and 956 fixed-wing drones belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry has said.

According to the ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 237,803 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,941 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,778 multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 36,480 field artillery guns and mortars, and 72,091 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed.

Ukraine loses 40 soldiers, self-propelled gun encircled in Kharkov Region in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian troops trapped in the Kharkov Region have lost up to 40 soldiers and a self-propelled artillery piece.

"Over the past 24 hours, losses among Ukrainian armed formations within the encirclement amounted to up to 40 military personnel, one armored combat vehicle, and one self-propelled artillery unit," the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

The ministry noted that, in total since the beginning of September, over 650 troops, 16 armored combat vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, 13 quad bikes, and 25 ground-based robotic systems have been destroyed within the encirclement.

Russian forces take control of Malaya Volchya, liberate Rozovka

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have taken control of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov Region, while service members from Battlegroup East have liberated Rozovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov Region continue to tighten the encirclement and expand their external control zone. Through active operations, Russian forces took control of the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov Region. <...> Units of the Battlegroup East moved deeper into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Rozovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads.

Russian army thwarts trapped Ukrainian troops' attempts in Kharkov Region to break out

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have thwarted all attempts by Ukrainian units to break out of encirclement in the Kharkov Region.

"Enemy personnel sustained losses in the areas of Khripuny and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region. All attempts by Ukrainian units to break out of encirclement were thwarted," the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s infrastructure sites, ammo depots

Russian forces struck infrastructure facilities used by Ukraine for military purposes, as well as ammunition depots and drone assembly sites, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia’s tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery units struck Ukraine’s energy and transport facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, ammunition and supply depots, as well as assembly and storage sites for drones and their components, along with the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas," the statement reads.

Russian aviation strikes Ukrainian troop concentrations in forest belts in Kharkov Region

Russian aviation carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian troop concentrations in forest belts near the community of Serdobino in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"During reconnaissance operations, Russian forces detected concealed positions of Ukrainian personnel in forest belts near the community of Serdobino in the Kharkov Region. Russia’s Aerospace Forces crews conducted airstrikes on the identified targets using FAB aerial bombs equipped with universal glide and guidance modules. Live recording footage confirmed that the designated targets were successfully struck," the ministry said.