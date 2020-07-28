Regular, premium gasoline prices showing growth in late July

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The average price of the 92-octane gasoline in Russia rose by 0.1% to 43.5 rubles ($0.6) per liter at retail sites. The 95-octane gasoline prices showed an uptick by 0.11% to 46.81 rubles ($0.65) per liter, the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel and Energy Sector reports on Tuesday.

Prices rose by 0.51% to 51.73 rubles ($0.71) per liter for the winter grade diesel fuel and stayed flat at 48.06 rubles ($0.66) per liter for the summer grade diesel fuel during the reporting week from July 19 to 26.

In annual terms, the price uptick totaled 1.8% for the 92-octane gasoline, 2.21% for the 95-octane gasoline, 3.78% for the summer diesel fuel and 6.03% for the winter diesel fuel, according to the report.