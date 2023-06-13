Top brass posts video of Leopard tanks, Bradley combat vehicles seized by Russian troops

MOSCOW, June13. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded a video on Tuesday showing German-made Leopard tanks and US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles seized by Russian troops in the Zaporozhye area during the special military operation in Ukraine.

Some of the combat trophies are in working condition, the ministry specified.

"Some combat vehicles have operational engines, which suggests the transience of battles and the escape of Ukrainian crews from combat-fit hardware," the ministry said in a commentary to the video.

The video shows Russian troops examining the enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles seized in battles. All the seized equipment is of Western manufacture.

The Leopard 2 tank is considered among the world’s most advanced armored vehicles but sets high requirements for its maintenance.