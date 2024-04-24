Annual inflation in Russia gearing down to 7.82% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia decelerated from 7.83% a week earlier to 7.82% from April 16 to 22, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market slowed down to 0.08% over the week from April 16 to 22, 2024; price growth rates stood at 7.82% year on year," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, inflation amounted to 0.13% during the reporting week. The dip in prices of fruits and vegetables accelerated; prices changed by 0.18% for the other foods. In the nonfood segment, the price change was about zero (0.03%) during the reporting week. The rise in gasoline and diesel fuel prices slowed down. In the services sector, price growth rates dropped to 0.06% amid the resumed price drop for domestic airfare," the ministry informed.