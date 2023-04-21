Medvedev characterizes Great Britain as eternal adversary of Russia

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. London has historically manifested and will continue to manifest enmity toward Moscow, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"Britain always has been, is now, and will be our eternal enemy. At least until such time as their arrogant, despicably dank island sinks into the abyss of the sea from a wave triggered by a cutting-edge Russian weapons system," he wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the latest UK sanctions imposed on five individuals involved in the investigation concerning jailed journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has been designated as a foreign agent in Russia.