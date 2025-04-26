DONETSK, April 26. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a deployment site of an elite Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) unit dubbed the Madyar Birds in the area of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Saturday.

"In the area near Krasnoarmeysk, a strike was delivered on the enemy’s temporary deployment site where the Madyar Birds were stationed. The temporary deployment site was destroyed," the defense source said.

The strike destroyed a large number of the Ukrainian army’s personnel together with special equipment and explosives, the defense source said.