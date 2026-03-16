US is preparing to end its military campaign in Iran — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 16. /TASS/. The recent increase in US military activity against Iran may indicate the imminent end of the American campaign against the Islamic Republic, Bloomberg reports, citing European officials.

At the same time, the agency's sources indicated that they consider US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about the US having destroyed Iran’s military potential an exaggeration. They believe the White House is using such rhetoric to lay the groundwork for an upcoming announcement of the end of the military campaign.

Earlier, the US president asserted on the Truth Social network that the US has beaten Iran "both militarily, economically, and in every other way."

On March 13, the US President announced that American forces had launched a major strike on military installations on Iran’s Kharg Island, bombing military targets. "Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," he added.

According to Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, further Israeli and US strikes on Kharg Island, home to key infrastructure for Iran’s oil exports, would seriously complicate the situation on hydrocarbon markets.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.