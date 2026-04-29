Putting the Western hemisphere on notice, nuclear deterrence: Pentagon chief’s remarks

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The United States plans to expand its nuclear deterrence toolkit, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in his address to the US House Armed Services Committee.

He also put the whole Western hemisphere on notice, saying that the US is ready to use military force if it deems that necessary.

Below are the Pentagon chief’s key remarks.

US nuclear program

The United States intends to develop additional nuclear deterrence capabilities: "We will modernize our nation’s nuclear triad. We will develop additional options to support deterrence and escalation management."

The Pentagon "will never allow this nation to be left vulnerable to nuclear blackmail, even in a world where we face two other major nuclear-armed powers."

US interests in Western hemisphere

The United States is ready to conduct military operations in the Western Hemisphere if they are necessary to promote US interests: "The War Department stands ready to take focused and decisive action that advances US interests."

"After years of neglect, the United States will restore US military dominance in the Western Hemisphere."

Washington will not allow its adversaries to position their forces "or other threatening capabilities" in the Western Hemisphere.

NATO allies

NATO allies that have not supported the operation against Iran will face consequences: "Where they [allies] do not step up, there will be consequences."

During the operation in Iran, many allies have demonstrated they cannot be relied on: "In recent weeks, for instance, far too many of our NATO allies showed that they could not be relied upon to support our nation’s operations against Iran - despite the fact that they themselves are far more reliant on Middle East energy markets than we are and also share our interest in denying Iran a nuclear weapons and otherwise degrading Iran’s power projection capabilities. This is unconscionable - and we will remember."

Allies that contribute to collective defense will receive favorable treatment from Washington.

"Model allies that step up, like Israel, South Korea, Poland, Finland, the Baltics, and others, will receive our special favor. Allies that do not - allies that still fail to do their part for collective defense - will face consequences. President Trump likes helping countries that help themselves. That’s the nature of partnership rather than dependencies."

Europe’s financing of Ukraine

The Pentagon will continue to request that its NATO allies bear primary responsibility for Europe’s defense, including support for Kiev: "The Department will continue to demand that NATO allies do their part to take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense, including support for Ukraine’s defense. This is not a favor to us. Rather, it is essential for Europe’s lasting security."