Iran closes Strait of Hormuz for all vessels — tops brass

DOHA, June 11. /TASS/. In response to renewed United States’ strikes on its territory, Iran has decided to completely close the Strait of Hormuz to navigation, the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces said.

"Effective immediately, due to the lack of security in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is hereby declared closed to all types of vessels, including oil tankers and merchant ships. Any attempt to pass through will be met with strikes," the Iranian state television quoted its statement.

Meanwhile, the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they have already hit two vessels trying to pass through the Strait.