Ukrainian armed forces begin mining roads using animal carcasses — governor

GENICHESK, July 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has devised a new method of mining roads by hiding explosives inside dead animal carcasses, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are mining roads by hiding explosives inside animal hides. The enemy has come up with yet another despicable method of mining roadside areas. They are camouflaging improvised explosive devices inside the bodies of dead animals <…> It’s hard to call those who came up with this anything other than animal torturers," the regional head wrote in a post on his Max channel.

Saldo urged drivers, especially in frontline districts, to be extremely cautious. "Do not approach animals lying on the road or any suspicious objects. Do not attempt to remove them yourself. Report any such findings to emergency services. Stay safe," he added.