Bolshoi Ballet dancers to perform in Shanghai in October

SHANGHAI, July 30. /TASS/. Russia's world-renowned Bolshoi Ballet company will present "Don Quixote" and a gala concert of classical choreography in Shanghai in late October, according to the playbill of the Shanghai Culture Square theater.

The audience will see the famous production of "Don Quixote", set to the music of Ludwig Minkus, on October 21-23, and the gala concert on October 24-26.

The Shanghai International Arts Festival runs from October 17 to November 15, traditionally featuring world-renowned Russian artistic groups. As part of the festival, the Mariinsky Opera and Symphony Orchestra will perform Giuseppe Verdi’s opera "Aida," alongside Dmitry Shostakovich’s 15 symphonies and two piano concerts.