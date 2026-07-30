FACTBOX: What is known about last night's massive strike by Russia on targets in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a massive strike overnight, hitting airfields, military telecommunication and logistics centers in Kiev, Lvov and five other regions of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information on the results.

Defense Ministry statement

- Russian forces carried out a massive strike on the night of July 30 with high-precision long-range weapons of land, air and sea basing, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, against targets in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the strikes hit military airfields, defense industry enterprises, military telecommunication and logistics centers of Ukraine in Kiev, Lvov, as well as in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Zhitomir, Rovne, Vinnytsia and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

- It is noted that these facilities were used in the production, storage and delivery of missile weapons of various types and UAVs, as well as in ensuring the operation of the air situation control system.

- In addition, Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny and two dry cargo ships east and south of Odessa, which were delivering weapons and military equipment.

Targets struck

- Later, the Defense Ministry specified that in Kiev, the assembly plant of the artillery and small arms industry, Mayak Plant JSC, was struck, which produces components, warheads, detonators and ammunition, as well as boosters for long-and medium-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the FP-1 and FP-2 types.

- In addition, Russian forces struck the industrial enterprise Elektrotechnical Plant PJSC in Kiev, which produces reconnaissance and strike medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, including multirotor types.

- In Lvov, the Lvov-1 missile assembly and parts plant (Lorta State Enterprise) was struck, which produces onboard electronics for missiles of various modifications, as well as radar systems for long-range Neptune-MD guided missiles and an analogue of the S-300 air defense system (the Klon project).

- In addition, Russian forces struck the Lvov aircraft repair enterprise (Lvov Aircraft Repair Plant LDARZ LLC), which is engaged in the production, repair and maintenance of turbojet engines used in FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles, as well as long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

- In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Kryvoy Rog shipbuilding parts and assembly enterprise (Kryvorozhky Turbofan Plant Akvaplast LLC) was struck, which is engaged in the development, assembly, modernization and storage of strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats.

- In cooperation with Energomekhkomplekt LLC, it produces and repairs towed and self-propelled howitzers, including those using foreign components, the ministry noted.

- In the Ivano-Frankovsk region, the industrial enterprise SKB OVT LLC in Kalush was struck, which participates in the production and storage of FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles, FP-7 and FP-9 operational-tactical missiles, and Neptune-MD long-range guided missiles, and also conducts testing of warheads for Hrom-2 operational-tactical missiles.

- Also in Kalush, strikes were delivered against the industrial enterprise Naftemash LLC, which participates in the production of FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles and also carries out the storage and distribution of components for them, including those supplied by Western countries.

- In addition, Russian forces struck the chemical plant Rivneazot OJSC in Rivne, which produces assembly components and rocket fuel components for FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles, FP-7 and FP-9 operational-tactical missiles, and Hrom-2 operational-tactical missiles.

Previous strikes

- On the evening of July 28 and during the night of July 29, Russian forces struck military cargo storage facilities and fuel and lubricants tanks in the port of Mykolaiv, as well as two dry cargo ships at sea east of Odessa, which were delivering weapons and military equipment to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk.

Situation in the ports

- Foreign dry cargo ships and container ships are not entering the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and the port of Yuzhny (the so-called ports of Greater Odessa).

- According to vessel movement data in these ports, which TASS has reviewed, there is currently not a single foreign cargo vessel in them.

- It also follows from these data that no dry cargo ship or container ship is planning to enter these ports in the near future.

- Some vessel activity is observed only toward the Danube ports of Izmail and Reni, but their capacity is significantly less than that of the ports of Greater Odessa.