Weakening US 'nuclear umbrella' increases risk of nuclear proliferation — TV

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. Concerns over the reliability of the American nuclear umbrella are prompting US allies to reassess their own defense strategies, potentially heightening the risk of nuclear proliferation, according to experts cited by CNBC.

Researchers note that many US allies perceive Washington as increasingly distant and unreliable in providing nuclear deterrence. This perception is driving governments to explore new avenues of strategic autonomy. The shift is further reinforced by the foreign policy of the Donald Trump administration, particularly the 2026 US National Security Strategy, which notably omits any explicit commitment to nuclear deterrence assurances for European and Asian allies. Moreover, President Trump repeatedly urged countries to bolster their own defenses rather than depend on US security guarantees.

In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to initiate discussions with allies about the possibility of European nations relying on France’s nuclear deterrent for protection. Countries such as Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Denmark expressed openness to exploring these options. The Financial Times reported that US allies in Europe are considering the establishment of their own nuclear shields, partly in response to the Biden administration’s efforts to reset relations with Russia.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as of 2026, there are approximately 9,000 nuclear warheads worldwide. Of these, about 4,000 are deployed on missiles and aircraft, with up to 2,200 on high alert. In May 2026, UN Secretary-General Ant·nio Guterres warned of the ongoing erosion of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, underscoring concerns about the future of global nuclear stability.